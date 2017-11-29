AJ Styles Responds To Twitter Rumor, Ruby Riott’s Name Change, WWE Stars Play UFC Game

– Below is a new “UpUpDownDown” video with The New Day, Rusev, WWE Champion AJ Styles, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin and others playing a beta copy of the UFC 3 video game:

– As noted, it was revealed on last night’s SmackDown that “The Riott Squad” will be the name for the new stable with Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan. It should be noted that WWE has also changed Ruby Riott’s name as it now has two T’s like the stable name.

– WWE Champion AJ Styles took to Twitter today and responded to a bit of fake news from a random Twitter account ran by a fan. Their rumor claimed that there was talk of Styles retiring after WrestleMania 34 but that has not been reported by any credible source. You can see the exchange below: