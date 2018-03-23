AJ Styles Scheduled To Return To The Ring, Update On His WWE Status

WWE Champion AJ Styles is scheduled to return to the ring at weekend SmackDown live events in New Jersey, Virginia and Pennsylvania, according to PWInsider. Styles is booked to work eight-man tag matches, likely as a way to cut down on his in-ring work. Styles will be teaming with The New Day to face Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin, Rusev and Aiden English.

As noted, Styles briefly appeared at last week’s WWE live event from Madison Square Garden and did an injury angle but then missed the rest of the shows that weekend. Styles appeared on Tuesday’s SmackDown show but did not get physical. It was reported that he saw WWE doctors backstage at Monday’s RAW but there’s no word yet on what they found.

Styles spoke with Catch-Newz earlier this week during an international media call and commented on his status for the match with Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34.

“If my leg got cut off I’d find a way to make it to WrestleMania,” Styles said. Thanks to WrestlingINC for the quote. “I will be wrestling Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania, don’t worry about it, it’ll be fine.”

Triple H also spoke with Catch-Newz and said they are working with AJ to get him cleared for the big match in New Orleans, if possible. Thanks to WrestlingINC for the quote:

“AJ is working diligently on rehabbing his injuries and getting himself in tip-top shape for WrestleMania,” Triple H said. “We are trying to help him with that process of getting the best care and the best rehab and everything else possible. We’re hoping for the best. Right now he says he’s feeling a lot better and will be ready to go. Obviously we’ll get him doctors to make sure that he is ready to go and get a medical clearance, if that’s possible. He’s working very hard at it, so we’re hoping for the best.”