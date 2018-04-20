AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura Hype GRR Match, Carmella Twitter Statement, More

– As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles is now official for the April 27th Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. Above and below are new backstage promos from the blue brand rivals. Styles says Nakamura showed his true colors at WrestleMania 34 but now AJ will get his retribution and will leave Saudi as champion. Nakamura says he will hit AJ where it hurts and take his title.

– Below is behind-the-scenes video from a recent WWE NXT championship photo shoot with The Undisputed Era – NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, the injured Bobby Fish and NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly.

– WWE posted this video with older footage of various Superstars discussing WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino. As noted, the former WWE Champion passed away at home in Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning at the age of 82.

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella took to Twitter this week and posted the following statement:

“Two years ago I was devastated when I was left behind in NXT and didn’t get to debut with the boys. I took that feeling and channeled it into hard work and drive. Three months later, I was drafted to SDLive as the very last draft pick. I continued to learn and was motivated more than ever to succeed. One year later I made history as Ms MITB..after 287 days I became Champion. I listened to everyone who doubted me and used it to become better. It goes to show that if you’re passionate about something and you work as hard as you possibly can, you can accomplish anything you put your mind to. I’m grateful for the journey I took to get here. This is only the beginning and I can’t wait to make all of you haters SEETHE at my success.”