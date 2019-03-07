Has AJ Styles Signed A New WWE Deal?, Styles – AEW Interest News

AJ Styles still has not signed a new WWE contract, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. His current deal reportedly expires in April.

Styles, who turns 42 this year, has reportedly told friends that he will re-sign with WWE and it’s generally expected that he will stay.

It was reported earlier this year that Styles would have a lot of leverage during contract talks with WWE due to All Elite Wrestling. Speculation was that AEW would offer Styles significant pay with an easier schedule. He’s making a lot of money with WWE these days but AEW could potentially beat WWE’s offer.

The Observer reports that people in AEW have not expected Styles to consider a job with them, but they would obviously want to sign him if he was interested in leaving WWE. Styles is good friends with AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks, good enough that they talked with him when they were considering their own futures in late 2018. Styles is also the dream opponent of AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega, as he revealed in a recent interview with Tokyo Sports.

Styles is currently rumored for a WrestleMania 35 match with Randy Orton. He has been at the top of the WWE Title scene until losing the belt to Daniel Bryan in mid-November.