AJ Styles On Being Surprised At His WWE Run, WWE Stars He Likes To Watch, Samoa Joe, Favorite Match

WWE Champion AJ Styles recently spoke with Amarillo.com to promote Saturday’s WWE live event in Amarillo, Texas. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Your rivalry with Samoa Joe has been one of the better ones in WWE of late. You two have been able to carry this rivalry through different promotions over the years. What’s that say for you guys?

It’s been different in the way we’re doing it now than the way we’ve ever done it before. It’s gotten a lot more personal than any other time. You’re always going to get the hard-hitting Samoa Joe and the same A.J. Styles you have over the years. It’s always a recipe for a good match. It won’t be any different in Amarillo.

In a little over 2 1/2 years your run through WWE is incredible. Did you expect to be a two-time WWE champion, and carry the title as long as you have?

Surely I’m not the only one surprised by this. If you’d told me years ago that I’d be WWE champion two times, a United States champion and you’re going to have the belt at least half your career, I would have said that’s ridiculous. But, hard work has paid off. In the long run, if I was to lose this title tomorrow, I’ve had a great run and I’m very happy.

Do you have a favorite match in WWE so far?

That’s tough. I have so many memorable moments so far. There is the Royal Rumble, and John Cena. There is also Roman Reigns. Then when I won the championship from Dean Ambrose. There are so many matches that are hard to pick.

Who do you like to peek around the curtain and watch wrestle when you get the chance?

There are those big guys like Samoa Joe, or a Brock Lesnar. Guys that will rip your head off. You then got the high flyers like Rey Mysterio. I like seeing what he’s doing. So there are quite a few.