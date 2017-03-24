AJ Styles Talks About Part-Timers Taking Top Spots At WrestleMania 33

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles recently appeared as a guest on the Gorilla Position podcast and spoke about part-timers taking top spots at WrestleMania, particularly the Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar match for the WWE Universal Championship.

Regarding the two part-time WWE attractions taking up a main event spot at the biggest show of the year, Styles said, “I can tell you this. Goldberg, and what him and Brock have done together, have made sure that people are going to come and watch WrestleMania.”

“They want to see this match, and if they have to come see them they also have to come to see me,” said Styles. “And now I have the opportunity to impress them, while they’re there and I’ll make AJ fans or Shane McMahon fans out of them. That’s my job, and so, am I mad at these guys for being Superstars like, the ultimate, that everybody knows? Absolutely not. When they [said], ‘Oh, part-timers, yeah, [they] come in and do that.’ You know what? Let them be part-timers, if they can do that, then they have earned it and to tell you the truth, when they’re not here that’s more money in my pocket.”

Styles continued, “So that’s not a bad thing, ya know? Let’s work together, I don’t care who’s on top, just as long as we’re all able to pay our bills.”

WrestleMania 33 takes place next Sunday, April 2nd, from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.