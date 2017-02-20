AJ Styles Talks About TNA Killing His Ego, Not Viewing Him As A Star

During a recent Wizard World Portland appearance, AJ Styles took part in a Q&A, during which he addressed his time in TNA Wrestling.

“Ring of Honor treated me real well, and New Japan treated me like a superstar. So I’ve got to give credit to them, who helped boost my ego a little bit because it was definitely flattened due to TNA’s service. But then — doing all that and then having the opportunity to come to WWE and… you know, whether people like it or not, WWE is easy, the biggest – you know, when it comes to wrestling, it doesn’t get any bigger than the WWE. And being there means you’ve finally made it.”

Additionally, “The Phenomenal One” spoke about some of the matches he had in TNA, including those against Samoa Joe and Christopher Daniels. He claimed that he eventually came to the realization that TNA didn’t exactly view him as “a star.”