AJ Styles Talks Injury, Chemistry With Shinsuke Nakamura, More

WWE Champion AJ Styles recently spoke with IGN to promote WrestleMania 34. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

In-ring chemistry with Shinsuke Nakamura:

“I think we’re both unique and just from having been in the ring I know that he and I work well together. I can only say that from one experience, where we wrestled a one-on-one match, but I don’t know how to explain it. There’s just a flow to a match, to our match, that I really can’t compare to a lot of people. He’s so unique and unorthodox in his character and we just work so well when get step in that ring.”

The recent injury he suffered at a live event:

“I would say that I’m not injured. Injuries are stuff that you can’t work through. Everybody works through pain, and I can definitely do that. I’m going to be at the top of my game when it comes to WrestleMania. I’ve been doing live events and what not and it’s not one of those things that’s hindering me whatsoever. So I’m good to go.”

Wanting to wrestle Daniel Bryan:

“There are a few things that I’m selfish about and selfishly I’ve been wanting to wrestle Daniel Bryan in WWE for a long time. When he got hurt, I just figured it wouldn’t be a possibility. But now that he’s back, my mind is racing and I can’t wait to meet him in the ring. I’m so happy he’s back and able to live out his dreams and follow his passion.”