AJ Styles Talks Royal Rumble Poster, Says He Wouldn’t Be Surprised To See Samoa Joe On Sunday

In a recent interview with Brian Fritz of The Sporting News, WWE Champion AJ Styles commented on reports that Samoa Joe is heading from NXT to the main WWE roster soon. Styles is good friends with Joe, and says there’s no doubt that he is an “amazing wrestler.”

“It’s just a matter of time before he’s on the roster,” Styles said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if he showed up on Sunday. There’s always surprises in the Royal Rumble and you try not to get surprised, you try to see it coming but that’s what makes the Royal Rumble so fun. If Joe doesn’t show up on Sunday, he’ll definitely show up soon. I know it.”

Outrage on social media over Styles being featured behind rows of several other wrestlers on the Royal Rumble promotional poster has been turned into a TV storyline, and Styles has mixed feelings about it.

“It’s actually people reacting on Instagram and Twitter showing me. I think they were a little more upset than I was. I get what’s going on here on the poster. Those are your stars that have been here for a long time. So I get it. They’re in marquee matches as well. They’re faces that people recognize. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not happy with it. I think that the WWE Champion should be definitely up front but, at the same time, I understand the reasoning for the poster.”

You can read the entire interview here.