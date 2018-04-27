AJ Styles Talks Saudi Arabia (Video), Steel Cage Match & Casket Match Promos, GRR Opener

– Below is video of WWE Champion AJ Styles in Saudi Arabia for today’s Greatest Royal Rumble event. AJ, who will defend against Shinsuke Nakamura on Friday, comments on how all the fans want to take photos and how excited they are.

“Well, I can tell you everybody wants a picture, which is cool. But they seem excited, so that gets us pumped too,” Styles said. “When fans are excited, we get excited. We feed off the energy, everybody knows that. … I can’t wait to see what tomorrow is going to look like. I’ve heard it’s sold out, so that’s huge.”

– WWE has announced that Triple H vs. John Cena will open today’s big GRR event.

Casket Match between Rusev and The Undertaker at today's Greatest Royal Rumble event and the WWE Universal Title Steel Cage match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns