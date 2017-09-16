AJ Styles Wears Mask In Osaka (Photos), Stephanie McMahon Available For Speeches, Fans On Cena – Reigns

– Washington Speakers Bureau announced this week that they are now representing Stephanie McMahon. You can check out her WSB bio page at this link and a video package above. Stephanie is available to give speeches on the following topics: Good Business, The Art of Engagement, Female Empowerment and Building the Brand of You. WSB’s mini-bio on Stephanie reads like this:

“Stephanie McMahon is chief brand officer for WWE and was named to its Board of Directors in 2015. Stephanie is responsible for working with WWE’s business units to support key growth initiatives and represents WWE as its global brand ambassador among key constituencies including government, advertisers, media, business partners and investors. She is the primary spokesperson for WWE’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, including Special Olympics, Susan G. Komen and Be a STAR, WWE’s anti-bullying program. In 2014, Stephanie and her husband, Paul Levesque, established Connor’s Cure, a fund dedicated to furthering Pediatric cancer research. Stephanie is also a TV personality, appearing regularly on WWE’s flagship programming.”

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who has more to lose in their match at No Mercy – John Cena or Roman Reigns. As of this writing, 55% voted, “The Cenation Leader. A loss to Reigns could signal the end of Cena’s time in the ring.” The rest went with, “The Big Dog. A loss to Cena could hurt his standing as a top Superstar in WWE.”

– WWE United States Champion AJ Styles represented The Club by wearing a mask to the ring at Saturday’s WWE live event in Osaka, Japan. Styles retained his title over Kevin Owens at the show. Below are photos and videos of the mask, which AJ removed before the match began: