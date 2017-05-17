Al Snow Arrested On Monday Night, Issues Statement On The Arrest

Former WWE and ECW star Al Snow was arrested on Monday night in Winchester, KY and was charged for “failure to appear.” He was released on $234 bond. He has since issued the following statement on his arrest:

To clear up my arrest, I had a ticket from 2 years ago,broken light & expired insurance ID card,took care of it but thanks to a typo — Al Snow (@TheRealAlSnow) May 17, 2017

There was a bench warrant for me I was completely unaware of,my car was having trouble 3 police approached and asked for ID and I was taken — Al Snow (@TheRealAlSnow) May 17, 2017