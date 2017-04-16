Alberto Del Rio: I Hate Some People In WWE, But JBL Isn’t One Of Them

The stories about JBL’s alleged behind-the-scenes bullying are getting mainstream attention, and in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated former WWE star Alberto Del Rio weighed in on the issue.

Del Rio has his fair share of issues with WWE employees, including going on online rants against Triple H. One person in WWE he doesn’t have an issue with is JBL.

“I know I had a lot of beef with some of the people in that company, and I can say that I hate some of the people in that place, but JBL was not one of them,” Del Rio told SI.com. “He was always fantastic to me and he always treated my family with respect, so I have nothing but respect for JBL.”

Del Rio was released from WWE last September. He was previously released in late 2014 for allegedly slapping a WWE employee who made a racist joke. The former World Heavyweight Champion recently said WWE reached out to him about a return, but he declined.

“I swear on my kids’ life, I don’t watch the product at all, I don’t follow, so I don’t know what the situation is with JBL,” he added.

You can read the full interview at SI.com.