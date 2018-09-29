Alberto Del Rio Takes a Shot at Paige Over Her Arrests

Alberto El Patron’s relationship with Paige was full of drama as fans saw, and they ended parting ways months ago. The former WWE Champion recently shared a photo of himself hanging out with some friends, and the woman sitting next to Alberto caught the attention of the fans.
A fan posted a comment about the woman saying, “She’s waaaay better looking than Paige.. yes even Paige Latina version 2018.”
Alberto then used the opportunity to take a shot at Paige, as he responded to the comment with the following:
“@professionallygg yes and this one doesn’t have more than 9 police reports against her , or 3 arrests in different states or committed in 2 mental hospitals like the one you mentioned did”
“[email protected] and with real evidence not just lies from her LOSER BROTHER”
En #losangeles para el evento de @combateamericas de este viernes en el #walterpiramyd y también apoyando amigos @didicarito y su apoyo a chefs #latinos en #california @foodconnectionla @gypsetmagazine With friends and family @sincarawwe @hijodedoscaras for #caminoacopalbc #combateamericas and also visiting friends in this place with amazing Mexican food, supporting latin chefs in the #california area