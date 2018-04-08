Alberto El Patron Fired by Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling announced on Saturday evening that they have terminated the contract of Alberto El Patron, who no-showed Friday night’s Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground event, where he was scheduled to team with Pentagon Jr. in the main event against Impact World Champion Austin Aries and Fenix. It has been previously noted that WWE is interested in bringing back El Patron, meaning that a Wrestlemania appearance tomorrow is possible. Below is Impact’s statement on the matter.

