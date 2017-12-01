Alberto El Patron: “I’m Gonna Be Leaving The Wrestling Business Pretty Soon”

Alberto El Patron recently took part in a media conference call to promote Impact Wrestling. Featured below are some of the highlights of topics El Patron discussed during the call.

On the current status of Impact Wrestling: “It has been an amazing journey. As I’ve been saying from the beginning, I love the company, I love what we’re doing. We are all working together to make this product something amazing. We have a good group of people, we have good talent who need to bust their [rears] with me outside and inside the ring to bring more fans and to make this product what this product [has the potential] to be.”

On retirement: “Yes, I’ve been thinking about it and I’ve been saying it in every single interview, in every single promo after my matches: I’m not tired of wrestling, I love wrestling. The real fans, I like the real fans. I’m tired of all the b.s. behind doors, behind the curtains. B.S. drama with promoters, companies, keyboard warriors, all the backstabbing, the dark side of wrestling. So that’s what’s making me think of leaving the business pretty soon, and also because life is fantastic and I’ve been really blessed and lucky with all the projects that I have coming my way. Also my work with Combate America, which is going fantastic because the company keeps climbing and climbing to the top. So that’s the reason why I want to stop, I’ve been saying that I’ll do 2018 and then maybe 2019 I’ll start like a farewell tour.”

“I’m saying this right now, but maybe things change next year. Or maybe the situation is not the best one and I have to stay for more years, but so far that’s my idea. If everything goes the way I think, then yes, I’m gonna be leaving the pro wrestling business pretty soon.”

