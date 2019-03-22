Alberto El Patron Speaks: How His Relationship With Triple H Is Now, Possible WWE Return, More

Former WWE Champion Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) recently spoke with Super Luchas and said he is now on good terms with WWE and specifically Triple H.

“There were many great moments in WWE, but the most special was to win the Royal Rumble of 40 wrestlers. I swore that they were going to do another Royal Rumble to take away that privilege from me, with 41 wrestler, but they have not,” Alberto said in highlights sent to us. “Now everything is normal with them, I apologized and shook hands, even with Mr. Levesque [Triple H], with whom I do not agree on many things, especially how things ended and how they were done [when he was fired in 2014], but I should never have crossed the line and disrespect him. A man can only be called a man by admitting his mistakes. I lived a very difficult stage in my life: 1 year and 2 months in which I had to win the most difficult battle of my life that was against myself.”

Alberto has spoken out about Triple H a few times over the years, most notably during a drunk rant on Periscope in April 2017. This was while he was dating Paige. During the rant, Alberto talked about “keyboard warriors” and made a reference to Triple H. He said, “You remind me of one of the bosses in WWE, with the big fuckin’ nose, big fuckin’ pussies.”

During the same rant, Alberto continued ranting on Triple H. He said, “Ya know, I’m close to the next town. Stamford. I could pay a visit to somebody. Stamford is only forty-five minutes away. That’s where all the pussies live, right? I could go there and just knock on someone’s door, ‘Hey, big nose with the small dick.'”

Alberto says now things are normal with his former employer.

Regarding a potential return to WWE, Alberto said the door is open for him to go back there before he retires from the ring.

“Returning to WWE before retiring is not a question of whether they want to or I want to return,” Alberto said. “Neither I hope nor want to return nor do they expect me to return or want me to return. But the two of us have had approaches, especially to make the peace, which opens the door to the fact that before I hang up my boots I can have some last matches in WWE. I clarify it: neither they beg me, nor I beg them. It’s just that the door is open for a future.”

Patron made a surprise return to WWE at Hell In a Cell 2015, defeating John Cena to win the WWE United States Title, and he last appeared for the company on the August 16, 2016 SmackDown episode, losing to Cena. He debuted for Impact Wrestling in March 2017 and last appeared for them in March 2018. He has worked just a few indie events since then.