Aleister Black Birthday Homecoming Video, New WWE Superstar Trademark, Evening With Heyman Video

– Below is new video from Inside The Ropes’ “An Evening with Paul Heyman” show that took place in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 Week:
– WWE recently applied to trademark the “Pete Dunne” name for the current WWE UK Champion.
– WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black celebrated his 33rd birthday with a win over Alexander Wolfe at the weekend WWE live event in Amsterdam. The home crowd sang Happy Birthday to the former Tommy End. Below is post-match video of Black and video from his entrance:
Perform in your hometown: ✔️
Pick up a victory on your Birthday: ✔️
Defend the #NXTTitle: ✔️
It was quite the day for @WWEAleister. pic.twitter.com/TLBxQzHpmt
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2018