Alexa Bliss “List This!” Video, Fans On Triple H vs. Jinder Mahal, WWE Star To Host Christmas Benefit

– Below is the latest edition of WWE “List This!” with 5 things about RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss that you might not know:

– WWE has a poll asking fans who will win the match between Triple H and Jinder Mahal at the December 9th WWE Supershow live event in New Delhi, India. As of this writing, 70% voted for The Game while 30% voted for The Modern Day Maharaja.

Titus O’Neil to join Tampa’s Joy of Giving

Titus O’Neil will help bring joy to the Tampa, Fla., area this holiday season when he hosts the eighth annual Joy of Giving on Saturday, Dec. 23. Those who are struggling financially this holiday season are invited to the free event at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to receive Christmas toys while enjoying food, games, entertainment and more.

“I’m excited to see how this day not only impacts the families involved, but also demonstrates the power and love that reside in our Tampa Bay community,” said O’Neil.

The Joy of Giving aims to create an experience that provides lasting impact for all attendees beyond the immediate happiness associated with receiving a Christmas present. Connection to vital community resources and information will be available to uplift and enrich the lives of those in the Tampa Bay area.

“Joy of Giving always proves to be a fantastic addition to our very charitable community,” said Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn. “At a time when so many are less fortunate, we look to organizations like this one to spread holiday cheer to Tampa’s youth. I look forward to seeing this city come together to give back this holiday season.”

In addition to lead sponsor Elder Automotive Group, a multitude of corporations, public servants, first responders, nonprofits and local churches have joined together to celebrate the power of how caring for one another can unite a community.

Each child who registers is given an opportunity to choose a new, unwrapped gift for the holidays. For many, it is the only gift they will receive.

Want to know how to help? Become a sponsor, conduct a toy drive, volunteer or donate to Joy of Giving. For more information, visit JoyofGivingTampa.com.