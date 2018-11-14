Alexa Bliss Has New Plan For Ring Return, WrestleMania 35 Party Nixed, Nap At WWE Tryouts (Video)

– Above is a clip from the recent WWE Germany tryouts with WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom trying to rile up prospects to scare Delian Alishashi, who decided to take a nap on the floor.

– The WrestleMania 35 On-Sale Party scheduled for Thursday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey has been canceled due to weather. There will be no make-up date. WWE NXT Superstars were scheduled to be in action as the following matches were announced for the event – NXT UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Kacy Catanzaro, Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno plus Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder vs. The Singh Brothers. Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Sami Zayn, Alicia Fox, Big Show, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart and SmackDown General Manager Paige were also scheduled to appear.

– Alexa Bliss hit the gym today and noted on Instagram that she’s working on getting back in the ring. Bliss has reportedly been out of action with multiple concussions as of late. She wrote the following today: “Done looking for perfection , now looking for progress. New Focus, New motivation . Starting slow, keeping it light in the gym, light work in the ring & step by step coming back better, stronger & healthier”