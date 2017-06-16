Current RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss recently spoke with WWE.com about her rapid ascension through the ranks on the WWE main roster following her call-up from NXT.

Featured below are highlights with the WWE Superstar who has already held the SmackDown Live Women’s Championship and currently stands atop the RAW Women’s Division as the reigning title-holder.

On if she expected to ascend to the top of the WWE Women’s Divisions as fast as she did: “How dare you? Of course I expected to rise so quickly. I know what I’m capable of. Even though other people didn’t know, I was going to make sure they knew exactly who Alexa Bliss was, and I was going to make sure they never forgot it.”

On if she was surprised she was drafted at all in the WWE Draft, and her spot late in the draft: I was definitely surprised I got drafted. But then, after thinking about it, I started wondering why I was drafted so late. That’s when I decided I was going to take every opportunity and run with it. I went, ‘OK, you want to draft me late? Watch me become the biggest star in this business.'”

On when she felt she was hitting her stride on the WWE main roster: “When I put Becky through a table at TLC. That was the moment that showed I can do everything everyone thought I couldn’t, and I did it well, and I became the SmackDown Women’s Champion by putting the top girl through a table. What other people can say that?”

On if she’s happy being on RAW now against new competition after conquering the SmackDown Live Women’s division: “Of course I’m happy. Why wouldn’t I be happy? I’m the Raw Women’s Champion.”

On what the future holds for her: “I want to be the longest-reigning Raw Women’s Champion. And I’m going to do whatever it takes to make sure that happens.”

