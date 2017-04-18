Alexa Bliss On Taking Over (Video), Triple H – Dule Hill RAW Photo, RAW Twitter Note

– As noted, Alexa Bliss won a Fatal 4 Way over Mickie James, Nia Jax and Sasha Banks on tonight’s WWE RAW from her hometown of Columbus, Ohio. She will now face RAW Women’s Champion Bayley at Payback on April 30th from Bayley’s hometown of San Jose, California.

In the Fallout video below, the new #1 contender says it doesn’t matter if it’s SmackDown or RAW, she’s always said she will take over the women’s division and she proved it here tonight on RAW.

– For what it’s worth, WWE did not issue a post-RAW Twitter poll this week. They usually post the poll within a few minutes of the show ending, asking fans if they enjoyed tonight’s show or not.

– Triple H tweeted the following thanks to actor and former RAW guest star Dulé Hill after his appearance on tonight’s RAW. Hill was there to promote WWE Studios movie “Sleight,” which hits theaters on April 28th.