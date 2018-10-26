Alexa Bliss Pulled From WWE Evolution Match, Replacement Revealed

WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss will not be competing at Sunday’s Evolution pay-per-view. As noted, Bliss suffered a concussion or a broken nose at last Saturday’s live event and she has been out of action since. It was believed she would be good to go but WWE has pulled her from the match.

Alicia Fox will be replacing Bliss in the match with Mickie James against WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus. Bliss will be in their corner. WWE wrote in their preview, “Although James was originally slated to team with Alexa Bliss, The Goddess will not compete due to an injury, and will be replaced by the wily Fox in this blockbuster matchup. The cunning Bliss will still be present in Mickie & Alicia’s corner.”

Below is the updated card for Sunday’s Evolution pay-per-view:

RAW Women’s Title Match

Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey

Last Woman Standing Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

NXT Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

2018 Mae Young Classic Finals

Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai

Battle Royal for a Future Title Shot

Zelina Vega, Torrie Wilson, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Carmella, Naomi, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, Tamina Snuka, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis, Molly Holly, WWE Hall of Famers Ivory, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze

Mickie James and Alicia Fox with Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus

Natalya, Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. The Riott Squad