It was recently announced that Alexa Bliss would be taken off of the Money In The Bank card on Sunday. Bliss was originally scheduled to be part of the Women’s MITB ladder match but has been replaced by Nikki Cross. The competitors for that match are now Naomi, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Carmella, Ember Moon, and the aforementioned Cross.

Reports were then made stating that Bliss was suffering from another concussion. Bliss has been sidelined via concussions previously and this appeared to once again be the reason for her removal this Sunday. Some sites were going further, saying that Bliss’ career was in jeopardy due to her latest injury. This appears to be hearsay at this point, there are currently no confirmed reports that Alexa is seriously injured. The MITB ladder match is a risk without any sort of prior injury taken into account, this may well be a precaution for the former RAW Women’s Champion.

Alexa took to Twitter to address the reports head on. Bliss stated that “My career is just fine. Thank you for the concern though.” You can check out the tweet at the bottom of this page.

My career is just fine. Thank you for the concern though 💁🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/pKD1y9aHt6 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 18, 2019

