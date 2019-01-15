Alexa Bliss Segment Draws Big For YouTube, Toni Storm Returns To Social Media, Indie Star Now A Free Agent

– Video of the Alexa Bliss locker room segment from last night’s WWE RAW has already passed the 2 million views mark. The video has 2,234,030 views as of this writing. For those who missed it, you can see the segment above. To compare, the Fatal 4 Way main event segment has 1.1 million views and the “Moment of Bliss” talk show segment has 675,000 views and Bliss’ reveal of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles has 518,000 views. The opening segment with Vince McMahon and Braun Strowman has 2,298,664 views as of this writing but it was uploaded a few hours before the Bliss locker room segment.

– Top indie star Shane Strickland announced on Twitter today that he is officially a free agent. The former CZW, EVOLVE and MLW Champion has been rumored to start with WWE soon, but an offer from WWE has not been confirmed.

– WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm has reactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts after deactivating them following the recent hack that saw her personal photos leaked. She posted the following to Instagram today: