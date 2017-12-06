Alexa Bliss Talks Paige & Absolution, Keeping Her Character Fresh, If She Was Called Up Too Soon

RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss recently spoke with Scott Fishman of The Miami Herald to promote WWE 2K18 being released on Nintendo Switch. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Paige’s return and the “Absolution” stable with Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville:

“I’m really excited we have women returning and women coming up. Our division needs it. With the women’s revolution going on, it can only help. There is no bad that can come of it because WWE is good about evolving and bringing in new talent. That’s our source. To have people coming in and returning, it’s great…I’ve only had a few matches against Paige on NXT and a few live events. To have her on Raw, I’m real excited to see her back in action. It’s nice to see her happy and healthy. I’m really happy for her.”

Fan criticism over talents being called to WWE’s main roster too soon:

“Here’s the thing. People say I was called up too soon. I thought I was called up too soon. It’s not about when you’re called up. It’s what you do with the opportunity. As long as they take advantage of every opportunity, I think it’s great to have them.”

Keeping her character fresh and always looking to improve in the ring & on the mic:

“I try to make the most of every opportunity. If you don’t, especially in WWE, those opportunities won’t come around again.”

“…For inspiration, I watch people. William Regal once told us he people watched when he was in the ring. He would see things that people would do. And if they annoyed him, chances are they would annoy someone else. A lot of times I’ll just people watch when I’m traveling or at the airport or living everyday life. If something annoys me and I think, ‘That’s rude.’ If I found it rude, I thought others would too. A lot of my inspiration comes from everyday people.”