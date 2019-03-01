Alexa Bliss Trains With Veteran (VIDEO), Bliss On If She’s A Wrestler Or A Talk Show Host Now, More

Alexa Bliss continues to train with wrestling veteran Mike Quackenbush at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. She tweeted this video on Wednesday and thanked Quack, writing, “Thanks for always taking the time to work with me @MikeQuackenbush !! Can’t wait till next time ! always have so much fun”

Quackenbush responded to the tweet and gave Bliss credit for her passion. He wrote, “Whether I’m teaching at the @WWEPC or the @WrestleFactory_ or anywhere else my travels take me, one thing makes a performer stand out to me: Passion. You can’t fake it. You can’t manufacture it. You’ve either got it, or you don’t. #CHIKARA #NXT #IHaveACoolJob”

Bliss has barely wrestled since being cleared to return to the ring for the women’s Royal Rumble Match back in late January. She had been out of the ring for almost 5 months up until the Rumble, dealing with issues related to concussions. A fan tweeted this week and asked if Bliss was going to wrestle or remain a talk show host. She replied with the “shrug” emoji. She also asked fans who they wanted to see as guests on her “A Moment of Bliss” talk show segment that has been airing during RAW. She told another fan that she’s been loving the segments.

