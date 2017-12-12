Alexa Bliss Warns Absolution (Video), Dana Brooke – Titus Worldwide, Nia Jax – Enzo Amore

– Last night’s WWE RAW saw Asuka, Nia Jax, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and the rest of the red brand women’s division team up to beat down Absolution’s Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. In the Fallout video below, Bliss says Absolution has been here for a few weeks and had their fun but now it’s time for them to realize that they can’t just come into the division and act like they own the place. Bliss says it’s time for Absolution to be put into their place and as the champion & leader of the division, she’s the person to make sure that happens.

– After several weeks of backstage segments between Dana Brooke and Titus Worldwide, it looks like Dana has finally joined the group with Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews. It was noted on last night’s RAW that Dana is the new Statistician/Head of Research and Development for the group.

– The storyline between Nia Jax and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore also continued on last night’s RAW with Enzo making it clear that he’s also interested in Jax. Below are videos of their segments: