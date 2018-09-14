Alexa Bliss On WWE Giving Her Many Opportunities, Trish Stratus Match At Evolution

Alexa Bliss recently spoke with Sky Sports to promote WWE Hell In a Cell, where she will face RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, and WWE Evolution, where she will face WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Bliss called the match with Stratus her dream match.

Bliss also said she’s very excited for the match with Stratus and is fortunate to get the many opportunities that WWE has given her.

“I’ve been very fortunate with WWE because they’ve given me many opportunities,” Bliss said. “I’ve been fortunate with them all but I am very, very excited for this match. It is definitely a dream match for me and to know that people wanted this match and that WWE trusted me to have this match, I’m very honoured. It is definitely going to be a great, personal accomplishment for me. I am really excited for it.”

On a related note, Bliss revealed on Twitter that she was training at the WWE Performance Center this week as she prepares to challenge Rousey on Sunday. She tweeted: