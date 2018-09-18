Alexa Bliss WWE Status And Injury Updates, Possible Return To Mixed Match Challenge

As noted, WWE announced today that Alexa Bliss is currently out of action with an arm injury and will be replaced by Ember Moon in season 2 of the Mixed Match Challenge. Moon and Braun Strowman will face Kevin Owens and Natalya at tonight’s tapings.

Bliss did suffer the injury while wrestling RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at Sunday’s Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. PWInsider adds that the plan is for Bliss to return to the Mixed Match Challenge to team with Strowman once she’s cleared to compete, if she’s cleared in time. Bliss will also miss weekend WWE live events.

WWE explained the Bliss injury with the following announcement on their website:

Bliss suffers arm injury; Moon to team with Strowman in first week of WWE MMC

As first revealed in an Exclusive Video with Cathy Kelley, Alexa Bliss suffered an arm injury at the hands of Ronda Rousey during their Raw Women’s Championship Match at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. With Little Miss Bliss sidelined, Ember Moon will now join forces with Braun Strowman to take on the hard-hitting team of Kevin Owens & Natalya.

After her match against The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Bliss began to complain of soreness on Monday before waking up with numbness in her left arm Tuesday morning. After seeking medical attention, Alexa received word that she is not cleared for WWE Mixed Match Challenge or live events this weekend. Accordingly, Acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin decided to replace the five-time Women’s Champion with Ember Moon as Strowman’s tag team partner for tonight.

Check back with WWE.com for more details as they become available, and don’t miss the return of WWE Mixed Match Challenge when it streams LIVE tonight at 10 ET/7 PT, exclusively on Facebook Watch, with a special WWE MMC Pre-Show at 9:50 ET.