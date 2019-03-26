Ali On WWE Changing His Ring Name

As noted, WWE has dropped the “Mustafa” from Mustafa Ali’s name. The change was made to his WWE SmackDown roster page and his new Twitter handle is @AliWWE.

Ali took to Twitter during this week’s RAW and issued his first public comments since the name change. Ali said “Mustafa” means “chosen one” and name or not, nothing has changed.

He wrote, “Mustafa means the “chosen one” with an emphasis on being chosen from amongst the people. Name or not, nothing has changed. I fight for the people. I am one of them.”

