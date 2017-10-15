Alicia Fox Finally Gets Merchandise, Beth Phoenix/Topps, ESPN’s WWE Rankings

– After speaking out in an interview earlier this month about being one of the only women in WWE without her own merchandise, WWE Superstar Alicia Fox took to Instagram to show off her new “Crazy Like A Fox” official WWE t-shirt. Check out the post, featuring a photo of Alicia Fox’s new WWE merchandise, below.

#OMG!! Thank u @wweshop #foxyladies #foxin #fox #fashion A post shared by thefoxxyone (@thefoxxyone) on Oct 13, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

– ESPN has released the latest installment of their WWE Power Rankings. Rounding out the top five, in this order, are, The Usos (5), Braun Strowman (4), The Miz (3), The Shield (2) and Kevin Owens (1). Check out the complete list at ESPN.com.

– In the video above, WWE Hall Of Famer Beth Phoenix teams up with Topps trading cards to open up a box of the new Topps WWE Women’s Division 2017 set. The collection features both women WWE Superstars from the present and the past. In the video above, Beth gives her quick take on each woman on each card.