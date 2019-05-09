All Elite Wrestling announced today that they have signed former ECW World Champion and former ROH World Champion Jerry Lynn to work as a Coach.

Lynn reacted to the news on Twitter and wrote, “I’m privileged to be a part of AEW!!!”

There’s no word yet on other AEW coaches but names working as Producers, which could be a similar role to what Lynn ends up doing, are Christopher Daniels, Keith Mitchell and BJ Whitmer.

Lynn is a 30+ year veteran of the business who has worked for WWE, WCW, ECW, TNA, ROH and others.

Below are the related tweets from AEW and Lynn: