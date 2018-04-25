Andrade Almas & Zelina Vega Notes, WWE Talks to Steffanie Newell, Mojo Rawley, Bruce Prichard

– The second episode of “Something Else to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” will premiere on the WWE Network tonight at 8pm EST. Below is a clip with Prichard telling a story on Jim Cornette and WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

– WWE posted this video of Mojo Rawley hosting an open workout at Arena Fitness Innovation in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this week:

– Steffanie Newell (Nixon Newell) recently spoke with the WWE website about the torn ACL she suffered last year right before The Mae Young Classic and how she returned to make her WWE NXT debut at a live event earlier this month. She commented on her friendship with NXT’s Dakota Kai:

“Unfortunately, the injury happened while we were running a drill together, and in a weird way, that kind of strengthened our bond. We started at the PC on the same day. We arrived at the airport at the exact same time and drove from the airport to our apartment in the same car. But I think the injury strengthened the friendship more than anything, because she was there at the time it happened, and she will continue to be there. She has been my rock. She’s become one of my best friends, and I genuinely don’t know what I’d do without her. I’m very excited to see where this friendship and this tag team do go.”

She also commented on the one thing she was excited to do after being cleared to wrestle two months ago. Newell said, “Yes! I was really excited to start hitting some Shining Wizards again. I’ve done that move for so long that it’s become me, almost. I’m known as “The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard,” so to be able to do that move again just made me feel happy. It was the first day I was back in the ring wrestling people. Dakota and I were just messing around, and she said, “Hit me with the Shining Wizard.” I was like, “No, no, I’ve got this big leg brace. I don’t want to do it,” and she’s like, “No, do it!” As soon as I hit it, it was just incredible.”

Newell also confirmed that the leg she injured is the same knee that she uses to hit people with, joking that it really is the Shiniest Wizard now because she has a titanium knee brace on.

– As noted, WWE began airing “coming soon” vignettes on SmackDown this week for Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega. Below is a new backstage video from the two and a tweet from Vega: