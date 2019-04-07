While Andrade and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair appeared together on the red carpet for the Superstars For Hope event on Thursday night, Flair said their official coming out to the WWE Universe was at the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony last night in Brooklyn.

Flair and Andrade walked WWE’s red carpet together and they were interviewed by Charly Caruso. They joked about being an item and Flair called this their official coming out.

Below are shots of the happy couple in New York City this weekend at the WWE events:

Andrade & Charlotte are so freakin’ cute 🥰 pic.twitter.com/zyK21pUONc — MJ (@straightburnit) April 6, 2019