Andre The Giant Clips For Tonight’s HBO Doc, The Revival Talks Title Shot, Fans On Call-Ups

– As noted, next week’s WWE RAW will feature The Revival vs. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt with the winners facing The Bar for the vacant RAW Tag Team Titles at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event from Saudi Arabia. Below is video of The Revival talking to Cathy Kelley at last night’s RAW.

Scott Dawson says Hardy and Wyatt don’t scare them any more than their rough 2017 did. Dawson goes on about how they will “delete” any threat that gets in their way and Dash Wilder talks about how they are tag team specialists, the best tag team in the country. Dash says nothing can catch them off guard and they always have back-up plans for their back-up plans.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which WWE NXT Superstar impressed the most in their RAW debut last night. As of this writing, 55% voted for Ember Moon while 38% voted for The Authors of Pain and 7% voted for No Way Jose.

– The HBO Sports documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant will premiere tonight at 10pm EST. Below is a trailer for the documentary along with three official clips: