Andre The Giant Doc Trailer Released, Boxer Reports To The WWE PC, Bobby Roode

– As seen below, HBO Sports has released the new trailer on the documentary about WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant that WWE, HBO and the Bill Simmons Media Group have been working on. The film is set to premiere on Tuesday, April 10th at 10pm EST.

– WWE announced the following today on Egyptian boxer Mohamed Fahim reporting to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

Egyptian boxer Mohamed Fahim reports to WWE Performance Center

WWE has signed Mohamed Fahim, a 28-year-old boxing champion from Cairo, Egypt, to a developmental contract. The prizefighter reported this week to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., and is expected to begin his in-ring training soon.

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 220 pounds, Fahim has boxed competitively since 2007, winning championships at the university level, as well as gold medals in national events. Fahim is also an accomplished kickboxer, having placed first in a national competition in 2014. He stands 1-0 record in MMA action.

Fahim impressed WWE talent scouts during a tryout last year in Dubai. The four-day camp, which included 34 prospects from 18 countries, has yielded several other recent additions to WWE’s developmental system, including Shadia Bseiso of Jordan, the female Arab to sign with WWE; Nasser Alruwayeh, the first Kuwaiti man to join WWE; Indian TV star Saurav Gurjar; Rinku Singh, a former pro baseball player from India and subject of the Netflix movie “Million Dollar Arm”; and Mae Young Classic alumna Kavita Devi, the first Indian woman to sign with WWE.

– As noted, Sunday’s Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show will feature WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode defending his title in the first-ever Glorious US Open Challenge. Roode tweeted the following on the match: