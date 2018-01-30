Another Big Name Set For The 2018 WWE Hall Of Fame

Former World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, according to PWInsider. There was also backstage talk at the Royal Rumble on former Women’s Champion Lisa “Ivory” Moretti going in.

Ivory was reported for the Hall several months back along with The Dudley Boyz, Bill Goldberg, the late Bam Bam Bigelow and Kid Rock for the Celebrity Wing. No word yet on Kid Rock and Bigelow but WWE has confirmed Goldberg and The Dudleyz for the 2018 class.

There’s still no official word yet on who will give the honors but we’ve reported that Paul Heyman is scheduled to induct Goldberg.

The 2018 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place on Friday, April 6th at 7:30pm EST from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 Week. There’s still no word yet on a broadcast for the USA Network but the ceremony will air on the WWE Network in its entirety.