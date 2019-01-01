Another Former Champion Done With Impact Wrestling

Former Impact Wrestling X Division Champion Trevor Lee has left the company.

Lee took to Twitter today and announced that he is now a free agent. He wrote, “Today I am officially a Free Agent. I want to thank @IMPACTWRESTLING for all the friends I have made and knowledge I have learned. #ZNA”

Lee first signed with Impact in 2015. He went on to become a three-time X Division Champion and a Tag Team Champion with Brian Myers.

It’s interesting that Lee responded to a tweet from a WWE NXT content producer and said he will see them soon, adding to speculation that he could be headed to WWE. It was reported a while back that WWE had interest in him.

As noted, DJZ also parted ways with Impact this week.

You can see both tweets below:

