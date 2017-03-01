Another Former Champion Parts Ways With TNA?, Lashley-Barnett Video Preview

– TNA released the above video preview via their official YouTube channel to promote tomorrow night’s episode of Impact Wrestling, which features UFC fighter and New Japan Pro Wrestling personality Josh Barnett going one-on-one with Bellator MMA fighter and Impact Wrestling star Bobby Lashley.

– According to a report by PWInsider.com, former TNA Knockouts Champion Jade is the latest talent to no longer be under an active deal with Impact Wrestling. Jade joins Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Drew Galloway, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis as talents that have potentially parted ways with the company.