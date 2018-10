Another Historic Low For WWE Total Divas

Wednesday’s episode of WWE’s Total Divas drew 367,000 viewers on the E! network. This is down from last week’s episode, which drew 390,000 viewers, and is a new historic low for the show.

This week’s show ranked #63 on the Cable Top 150 in the 18-49 demographic. Last week’s show ranked #56.

The MLB Wild Card game between the Yankees and the A’s topped the night in the 18-49 demographic and in viewership with 6.155 million viewers.

Below is our Total Divas Viewership Tracker for the eighth season:

Episode 1: 454,000 viewers

Episode 2: 390,000 viewers

Episode 3: 367,000 viewers

Episode 4:

Season 7 Total: 6.991 million viewers over 12 episodes

Season 7 Average: 582,583 viewers per episode

Season 6 Total: 9.193 million viewers over 16 episodes

Season 6 Average: 613,000 viewers per episode