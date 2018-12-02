Another Indie Star Heading to ROH

Dave Meltzer is reporting that Brody King is heading to Ring of Honor.

King has pulled out of all future dates with Major League Wrestling.

King has made a name for himself over the last year. He has was branched out across the United States working for AAW, Defy, Progress, WWN, GCW, PWG, The Crash and AAA. He is the current AAW champion.

King trained at the Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy and made his debut in 2015. He’s worked in the SoCal indy scene, making his PWG debut at Neon Knights this fast February. He lost to Adam Brooks, but has competed regularly there since then, even challenging WALTER for the PWG title back in July.

The news of King’s signing comes as Pierre Carl Ouellet, or PCO, was also announced as heading to ROH. He too will be unable to fulfill remaining dates with MLW going forward.