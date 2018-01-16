Another Legend For RAW 25, The Miz vs. Roman Reigns News For Next Week, WWE MMC Promo

– Below is a promo for the first week of WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge, featuring Shinsuke Nakamura and Natalya vs. Finn Balor and Sasha Banks. The first episode will premiere tonight at 10pm EST on Facebook Watch.

– WWE has confirmed that The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns on next Monday’s RAW 25th Anniversary special will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. As noted, the show will also air from a second location next week – the Manhattan Center Grand Ballroom. WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler are confirmed to call the matches that air in the Manhattan Center next week.

– Add The Brooklyn Brawler to the list of confirmed names for next week’s big RAW 25th Anniversary episode. Below is the latest promo for the show along with the updated list of names:

* The Brooklyn Brawler, Chris Jericho, WWE Hall of Famer Jackie Moore, Terri Runnels, Torrie Wilson, Maria Kanellis, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund, Eric Bischoff, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather, Brother Love, The Boogeyman, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter, John Laurinaitis, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, Free agent John Cena, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler, WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, The Bella Twins, JBL and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons, The Dudley Boyz, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, DX: WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The New Age Outlaws