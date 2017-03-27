Another Musical Performance Announced For WrestleMania

The second WrestleMania 33 musical performance has been announced as Pitbull, Flo Rida, Lunchmoney Lewis and Stephen Marley will be performing the “Greenlight” theme song.

As noted, it was also announced that R&B singer Tinashe will be singing “America The Beautiful” to open the main card.