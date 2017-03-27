Another Musical Performance Announced For WrestleMania
The second WrestleMania 33 musical performance has been announced as Pitbull, Flo Rida, Lunchmoney Lewis and Stephen Marley will be performing the “Greenlight” theme song.
As noted, it was also announced that R&B singer Tinashe will be singing “America The Beautiful” to open the main card.
The grandest stage of them all this Sunday #MrWorldwide, @official_flo , @LunchMoneyLewis and @stephenmarley @WWE #WrestleMania 4/2, 7pm. pic.twitter.com/SmjXSks2xC
— Pitbull (@pitbull) March 27, 2017