Another New RAW Theme, Finn Balor vs. The Miz News, Cesaro Games

– Bo Dallas worked weekend WWE live events by himself as Curtis Axel was on a family vacation in Jamaica and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz apparently had the weekend off. No word yet on if Axel and Miz will be back for tonight’s RAW but Miz has been going back & forth with Finn Balor on social media as of late. Weekend RAW live events saw Dallas lose to Balor in the openers. It looks like we might get Balor vs. Miz or Balor vs. Dallas on tonight’s RAW.

– As noted, WWE confirmed today that “Born For Greatness” by Papa Roach is one of the new RAW theme songs. They also just announced that “Charge Up The Power” by Goodbye June is another new RAW theme, as seen below: