Another Sign Cody is Involved in A New Wrestling Company

Rumors have been swirling for some time about Cody Rhodes’ possible involvement in a new wrestling promotion backed by billionaire Jaguars owner Shahid Khan and his son Tony. And now you can just add more fuel to the fire as Cody and his wife Brandi attended today’s Jaguars game. Not only did they attend the game, but they were seated in the owner’s box.

This along with the trademarks that were recently filed under a new LLC using the address of TIAA Bank Field, it is no wonder fans are talking.

Cody responded to the Twitter chatter by simply saying they like football.

Nothing has been confirmed but wrestling fans may not have to wait a whole lot longer to find out what’s next. With Cody’s final Ring of Honor match taking place in less than two weeks time at Final Battle, and other members of The Elite expected to follow suit at the start of 2019, an official announcement is likely right around the corner.