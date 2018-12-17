Another Top Indie Star Signs Exclusive ROH Deal

Lucha star Bandido officially came to terms with Ring of Honor on a contract. The signing was first reported earlier tonight by Lucha Blog. PWInsider is reporting that it is an exclusive deal.

Bandido had been a talent that several promotions, including WWE had been strongly going after recently. Bandido came to terms with ROH last week and will debut for the promotion next year. He has had show stealing matches in Mexico and the United States, including the main event of All In, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and the Wrestlecon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow and so this is a big signing for ROH.

A number of promotions, including ROH, are currently trying to sign Bandido’s tag team partner, Flamita, as well, PWInsider is reporting.