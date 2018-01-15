Another Top RAW Superstar Injured

We noted before that RAW Tag Team Champion Jason Jordan missed Friday’s WWE live event, despite being advertised. Jordan did not work any of the weekend live events and PWInsider reports that he is injured.

No word yet on details of the injury but we will keep you updated. Jordan is expected to be at tonight’s RAW in San Antonio and there’s been no word yet on if he will be written off TV. He last wrestled on last Monday’s RAW, a match against Cesaro.

Jordan and partner Seth Rollins are currently scheduled to defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Bar at the January 28th WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia.