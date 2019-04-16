The Usos and Naomi have joined the RAW roster in the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup.
Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Naomi had been on the blue brand since the 2016 WWE Draft. The Usos defeated Chad Gable and Bobby Roode on tonight’s Shakeup edition of RAW while Naomi teamed with Bayley for a non-title win over WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics.
The updated list of roster changes on night 1 of the 2019 Superstar Shakeup looks like this:
* Naomi goes to RAW from SmackDown
* The Usos go to RAW from SmackDown
* The Miz goes to RAW from SmackDown
* Rey Mysterio goes to RAW from SmackDown
* Andrade and Zelina Vega go to RAW from SmackDown
* Cedric Alexander goes to RAW from 205 Live
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Experience (The War Raiders, Erik fka Hanson and Ivar fka Rowe) go to RAW from NXT
Below are photos and videos from The Usos vs. Roode and Gable plus The IIconics vs. Naomi and Bayley at the Bell Centre in Montreal tonight:
Take a good look at your NEW penitentiary, boys…
The @WWEUsos are here to LOCK DOWN #RAW! #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/nwLnhnYsE5
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2019
You might say The @WWEUsos are getting a rather ROODE welcome to Monday nights… #RAW #SuperstarShakeUp @REALBobbyRoode pic.twitter.com/StjQj86XMr
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 16, 2019
Some GLORIOUS tag team offense on display by @REALBobbyRoode & @WWEGable… #RAW #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/RCN6voJopJ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 16, 2019
The @WWEUsos are FEELING IT as they take on @REALBobbyRoode & @WWEGable on #RAW! #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/8LoIql6yrk
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2019
Let's get it, Uce.
THEY DID JUST THAT. Welcome to #RAW, @WWEUsos! #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/htXeQuerlW
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2019
We are officially FEELING THE GLOW on #RAW…@NaomiWWE is teaming up with @itsBayleyWWE to take on #TheIIconics! #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/lTHvbNJSXp
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2019
IICONICS CONQUERED.@NaomiWWE makes a BIG splash on #RAW as she teams with @itsBayleyWWE to get the WIN over the @WWE Women's #TagTeamChampions! #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/Ulykfn7T0E
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2019