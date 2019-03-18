Another WWE Superstar Signs New Contract

Sin Cara has reportedly signed a new deal with WWE, according to PWInsider. The new deal is for three years.

Sin Cara inked the new deal several weeks back as he had been working under the terms of an extension from his previous contract.

The masked Superstar is expected to return to the SmackDown brand soon. He has been off TV since undergoing knee surgery in August 2018. He was backstage at last week’s SmackDown and he’s been training in the ring at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as of late. He told fans on Twitter in mid-February that he was ready to make his comeback.

The former Hunico signed a WWE developmental deal shortly after his tryout match in December 2009. He first took over the role of Sin Cara in August 2011.